17 abril, 2022

Realizan ceremonia militar con motivo del aniversario 61 del Carácter Socialista de la Revolución

13 horas atrás Adan Morell
salvas de artillerias

Con motivo del aniversario SESENTA Y UNO de la proclamación del Carácter Socialista de la Revolución por el Comandante en Jefe Fidel Castro Ruz, fueron disparadas, este sábado, VEINTIUNA salvas de artillería, desde la fortaleza San Carlos de la Cabaña, en La Habana, Cuba. Presidieron el acto de recordación, jefes y oficiales de las Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias y del Ministerio del Interior.

 

