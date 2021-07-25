Intercambia Valdés Mesa con directivos y productores agropecuarios en Santiago de Cuba
El miembro del Buró Político del Partido Comunista de Cuba y Vicepresidente de la República, Salvador Valdés Mesa, evaluó en Santiago de Cuba junto a campesinos, cooperativistas y directivos del Sistema de la Agricultura, las estrategias del país para impulsar la producción de Alimentos y elevar los rendimientos agrícolas.
