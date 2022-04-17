Incorpora Fábrica CIEGO PLAST nuevos productos a su catálogo industrial
La primera Fábrica de Tubos de Polietileno de Alta Densidad construida en Cuba, “CIEGO PLAST” incorpora nuevos artóculos a su catálogo industrial. La variedad de la producción ha sido posible por las alianzas establecidas entre la entidad, con Universidades del país y formas de gestión no estatal. Desde la Ciencia y la Innovación Tecnológica, se reemplazan importaciones, millonarias, que hasta ahora realizaba el país.
